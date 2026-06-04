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New Partnership Targets Subsea Monitoring for Floating Wind and Oil & Gas

Business & Finance
June 4, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Underwater technology specialist Sonardyne and advanced engineering company AMOG have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide a complete subsea asset monitoring service to offshore energy infrastructure operators.

Source: Sonardyne

The aim of the partnership is to unlock asset insight, reduce downtime and enable life extension for floating offshore wind and oil & gas moorings, as well as pipelines and risers by combining Sonardyne’s underwater monitoring, positioning and communication technologies and AMOG’s engineering assessment expertise.

According to Sonardyne, the companies are already working on a near-real-time mooring monitoring system for a European floating offshore wind project.

“By integrating on-demand and long‑term monitoring data from subsea environments with engineering models and analytics, there’s an opportunity to provide a more complete picture of asset performance—whether supporting day‑to‑day operations, integrity assurance or life‑extension strategies,” said Frank Rose, Business Development Manager at Sonardyne.

“By working alongside AMOG, we’re exploring how data and engineering assessments can come together to give operators greater confidence in the way their subsea assets are performing, today and over the long term.”

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