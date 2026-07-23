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GEOxyz Brings Survey Expertise to South Korea Through Local Partnership

Outlook & Strategy
July 23, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Belgium-headquartered GEOxyz is bringing its capabilities to South Korea with the establishment of a strategic partnership with local companies for the provision of offshore survey services.

Source: GEOxyz via LinkedIn

GEOxyz reported today, 23 July, that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SKY Offshore and Cway7 in Incheon to bring high-end offshore survey capability to the South Korean market.

The partnership will see the combination of GEOxyz’s global survey experience, including data quality, processing and reporting to international standards, and Sky Offshore and Cway7’s local knowledge and experience in performing geophysical and geotechnical surveys in Korean waters, including the rules, regulations, permitting and data handling that meet local expectations.

“For clients here, that is the combination that counts. High-quality data, handled securely, delivered by partners who understand both the technology and the local fieldwork conditions and sensitivitie. This is where our work in South Korea begins,” GEOxyz said in a social media post.

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