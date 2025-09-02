Sofia monopiles EEW SPC
Foundation, Inter-Array Contractors Selected for Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

Contracts & Tenders
September 2, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Skyborn Renewables has signed preferred supplier agreements (PSAs) for monopiles, transition pieces, foundation installation and inter-array cable supply and installation for the 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea.

EEW Special Pipe Construction (EEW SPC) has been selected for the supply of 63 monopiles, which the company will manufacture in Rostock, only 40 kilometres from the Gennaker site. The 63 accompanying transition pieces will be delivered by Dajin Heavy Industry and manufactured in Penglai, China, with final work to be performed in Odense, Denmark.

Skyborn has also signed a PSA with Seaway7 for the transportation and installation of monopiles and transition pieces for the project.

A consortium of Boskalis and TKF has been selected for the supply and installation of approximately 140 kilometres of inter-array cables, which will be manufactured in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

These PSAs come shortly after Skyborn confirmed the execution of the wind turbine supply and long-term service agreements with Siemens Gamesa for its SG 14-236 turbines.

Related Article

Skyborn also entered a PSA with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier for the offshore transportation and installation of the wind turbines, with the charter party agreement expected to be signed later in 2025.

Offshore installation of the 63 wind turbines is planned to commence in 2028 and will be carried out by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s Brave Tern jack-up vessel.

The German Baltic Sea transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz is leading the development of the project’s grid connection (OST-6-1) and selected the suppliers of the two offshore substations in 2022. The substations will be delivered by a consortium comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv, with Allseas responsible for the transportation and installation of two substations.

Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the 976.5 MW Gennaker project will become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, once operational, according to the developer.

Gennaker is planned to be commissioned in 2028.

