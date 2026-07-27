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Port of Tyne Initiates ‘Major Environmental Clean-Up Operation’ After Wind Orca Allision Damages Crane, Leaves One Injured

Ports & Logistics
July 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Port of Tyne has launched what it says is a major recovery and clean-up operation after Cadeler’s wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Orca allided with another vessel and a shoreside crane at the port, leaving one person injured.

“The crane operator was injured and has been taken to hospital where he is reported to be in a stable condition and receiving treatment”, Cadeler said in a statement, adding that all crew onboard Wind Orca were safe.

“Cadeler has activated its Emergency Response Procedure and is working closely with all relevant authorities and other stakeholders to manage the situation safely and efficiently”, the company said.

The incident occurred at around 13:00 local time on 19 July, when Wind Orca struck the berthed container ship BG Orange, triggering the collapse of a quayside crane, with one person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Port of Tyne.

According to the port, Wind Orca was leaving the dock when it allided with the berthed vessel, after which the quayside gantry crane collapsed onto the ship. The collision damaged cargo containers carrying plastic resin pellets, known as nurdles, some of which entered the river.

In its latest update on 24 July, the Port of Tyne said specialist teams were continuing to secure and remove the damaged crane, while floating booms and recovery vessels have been deployed to contain and recover the spilt plastic pellets, which escaped from damaged containers aboard BG Orange.

The port said it is working with local authorities, emergency services and environmental agencies to minimise environmental impacts and operational disruption, while a full investigation into the incident is underway.

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“Currently investigations are taking place into the cause of both incidents by Northumbrian Police, The Maritime Accident Investigation Branch and the Statutory Harbour Authority”, Port of Tyne said.

According to earlier news, Wind Orca has been deployed under Cadeler’s foundation transportation and installation (T&I) contract for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

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Prior to the deployment on the project, the WTIV underwent maintenance and mobilisation across multiple ports, including Port Esbjerg, Odense Port and the Port of Tyne, which serves as the loadout base for secondary steel for Hornsea 3.

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