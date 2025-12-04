Back to overview

Dajin, German Port Terminal Operator Enter Offshore Wind Agreement

December 4, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

China-based manufacturer of offshore wind foundations, Dajin Heavy Industry, and Briese Schiffahrts, a German operator of heavy lift vessels and owner of a terminal in the Port of Cuxhaven, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for offshore wind marshalling services at the German port.

Signed on 26 November, the MOU will facilitate creating an international offshore wind industry hub in the Port of Cuxhaven by leveraging Dajin’s fleet of deck carrier vessels and Briese’s global shipping network, according to Dajin.

Briese Schifffahrt is the parent company of Blue Water BREB, established in 2016 by Blue Water Shipping, Esbjerg and BREB, which signed a lease for port space in Cuxhaven in 2019 and has since expanded the terminal.

Dajin Heavy Industry has delivered foundations for several European offshore wind projects, most recently for the Inch Cape project in Scotland.

This October, the company launched its first self-built heavy deck carrier designed to transport XXL components and equipment for the offshore wind, oil, and gas industries.

The vessel is the first of four of the same type that Dajin is currently building, and could be the first in a fleet of 20 heavy deck carriers that the company plans to have serving the global offshore energy sector.

