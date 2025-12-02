Back to overview

UAE Port Operator, Offshore Wind Investor Ink Partnership Agreement

Business & Finance
December 2, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group and Masdar have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate on the development and delivery of offshore wind projects.

Source: AD Ports Group

Under the agreement, the two firms will identify opportunities for AD Ports Group to act as a partner and contractor on Masdar’s global offshore wind initiatives, and will jointly determine technical requirements for those projects.

AD Ports Group said it would offer technical and logistical capabilities, including the provision and fabrication of substations, onshore and offshore logistics, subsea services, and operations and maintenance support to meet project needs and drive cost efficiencies.

“Utilising AD Ports Group’s integrated maritime and logistics capabilities, and years of experience in complex projects, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the technical solutions and operational excellence required for Masdar’s large-scale offshore wind projects. Leveraging our combined strengths, we have an opportunity to accelerate the deployment of sustainable, innovative, and technologically advanced offshore wind solutions”, said Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Through partnerships like this agreement with AD Ports Group, we can expand our reach and deliver impact at greater scale, helping countries around the world to achieve their clean energy objectives. We look forward to working closely with AD Ports Group to leverage our combined expertise and experience to help meet growing clean energy needs.”

Masdar owns several offshore wind projects in Europe, including the 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany and the 1.4 GW East Anglia Three project in the UK, for which the UAE company signed a co-investment deal with Iberdrola this year.

Related Article

AD Ports and Masdar said their new partnership aligns with the UAE’s national vision for economic diversification and sustainable development and aims to leverage advanced maritime infrastructure and integrated logistics to support offshore wind deployment.

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles