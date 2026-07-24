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North Sea Pilot Project Produces First Green Hydrogen on Operational Platform 

Green Hydrogen
July 24, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

PosHYdon, the first project in the world to combine offshore wind power, hydrogen production, and natural gas production at sea, has started producing green hydrogen on an operational offshore platform in the North Sea.

Source: PosHYdon

The Q13a-A platform, operated by Eni Energy Netherlands, is located approximately 13 kilometres off the coast of Scheveningen and is the first fully electrified production platform in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

Here, seawater is converted into demineralised water, which is subsequently transformed into hydrogen through electrolysis. The electricity required for this process is supplied by offshore wind energy.

The pilot’s objective is to gain practical experience with integrating multiple energy systems offshore and producing hydrogen in a marine environment. The project also tests how efficiently an electrolyser operates when powered by the variable output of wind energy. In addition, knowledge is being developed regarding the costs, maintenance requirements, and operational performance of offshore hydrogen installations.

The test period will see green hydrogen produced with the initial aim of achieving stable system operation. Tests will later on focus on the extent to which the system can respond to fluctuations in offshore wind power generation.

Key findings will be analyzed and compiled in August and September, with the results to be shared in the autumn.

PosHYdon is an initiative of DEME, EBN, Eneco, Emerson, Gasunie, Hatenboerwater, Investa Expertise Centrum, IV Offshore & Energy, Nel Hydrogen, Eni, Nexstep, NGT, Nogat, TAQA and TNO, with support from the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy.

“It is remarkable to see that, together with all these public and private partners, we have been able to achieve a world first through PosHYdon. The reuse of existing offshore platforms for sustainable applications is now becoming a tangible reality. Together, we are taking a meaningful step towards a future offshore energy system in the North Sea,” said Lex de Groot, Managing Director of Eni Energy Netherlands and Vice-President of Element NL.

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