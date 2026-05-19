Back to overview

French Consortium Launches Floating HVDC R&D Project for Deepwater Offshore Wind

Research & Development
May 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

A consortium comprising Chantiers de l’Atlantique, France Energies Marines, Fondation OPEN-C, GE Vernova, Nexans, RTE and SuperGrid Institute has launched the RHODÉ research and development project focused on floating high-voltage direct current (HVDC) grid connection technology for deepwater offshore wind farms.

RTE

According to the consortium, the project aims to prepare for the deployment of the first 320 kV and 525 kV floating HVDC connections in France from 2040 onwards, and will develop and test key technologies required for future high-power floating HVDC connections, including transformers, gas-insulated substations, offshore AC/DC converter stations and dynamic HVDC cables.

As part of the RHODÉ initiative, the project partners plan to deliver two floating substation designs rated at 320 kV and 525 kV.

The partners said the initiative is intended to support future offshore wind projects located in water depths greater than 100 metres and far from shore, where fixed-bottom substations could face technical and economic limitations.

The project includes design work, numerical modelling, laboratory testing, environmental studies, hydrodynamic basin testing and offshore demonstrations.

RHODÉ has received EUR 16 million in funding from the French State under the France 2030 programme operated by ADEME.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News