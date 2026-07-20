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Flintstone to Start Scour Protection Work at Dogger Bank C

Project Updates
July 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Fallpipe vessel (FPV) Flintstone is about to commence rock installation work at Dogger Bank C, the third phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, owned by SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn.

The vessel, owned by DEME, will supply, transport, and install scour protection at various locations on Dogger Bank C, starting operations on 23 July and finishing its scope around 10 August.

The installation of the wind farm’s 87 monopile foundations, which will support 87 GE Haliade-X 14 MW turbines, was completed by Seaway7 last year.

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The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, currently the largest offshore wind project under construction, will comprise 277 GE Haliade-X wind turbines in total, with the first two 1.2 GW phases each featuring 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines.

The 95th and final wind turbine at Dogger Bank A was installed in February this year by the installation vessel Voltaire, which then moved to Dogger Bank B to carry out the same work. According to earlier information about the project, the installation of Dogger Bank B wind turbines will continue until approximately the second quarter of 2027.

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