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JERA Nex BP Takes Full Ownership of Northwester 2, Raises Stake in Nobelwind Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
July 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

JERA Nex BP has completed the acquisition of Sumitomo Corporation’s stakes in the Belgian offshore wind farms Northwester 2 and Nobelwind.

Northwester 2; Photo source: JERA Next BP

The transaction gives JERA Nex BP full ownership of the 219 MW Northwester 2 offshore wind farm through the acquisition of Sumitomo’s 30 per cent stake. The company has also increased its holding in the 165 MW Nobelwind offshore wind farm to 80.1 per cent after acquiring Sumitomo’s 39.02 per cent interest.

JERA Nex BP developed, built and operates both wind farms from its operations hub in Ostend.

The 219 MW Northwester 2, located 51 kilometres from shore in the Belgian North Sea, comprises 23 Vestas 9.5MW wind turbines and has been operational since 2020.

The offshore wind farm has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with RWE signed in 2019, under which RWE Supply & Trading procures the full electricity production from Northwester 2 and sells it to its large industrial and municipal customers, including ASML, which recently signed a new PPA to offtake additional power from Northwester 2.

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Nobelwind, commissioned in 2017 as a second phase of the company’s Belwind offshore wind farm, is located 47 kilometres offshore and features 50 Vestas V112-3.3 MW turbines.

In 2024, the Noelwind offshore wind farm was equipped with a vessel charging station system designed for both crew transfer vessels (CTVs) charging up to 2 MW and service operation vessels (SOVs) charging up to 8 MW.

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