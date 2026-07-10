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Van Oord and Sumitomo Sign HVDC Subsea Cable Systems Deal with SSEN Transmission

Grid Connection
July 10, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

SSEN Transmission has signed a long-term framework agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. and Van Oord Offshore Wind UK Ltd for the engineering, supply, transport and installation of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) subsea cable systems, supporting the continued expansion and reinforcement of the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland.

Source: SSEN Transmission

The agreement is intended to support the delivery of future strategic subsea transmission reinforcements, including the proposed Shetland 2 HVDC link, the anchor project supporting Sumitomo Electric’s investment in its new cable manufacturing facility at Nigg in the Highlands.

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The framework brings together Sumitomo Electric’s expertise in the manufacture and supply of HVDC cable systems with Van Oord’s extensive offshore transport and installation capabilities, creating a long-term partnership positioned to support the delivery of critical energy infrastructure as Scotland and the UK continue their transition to a cleaner, more secure energy system.

”The signing of the Framework Agreement is an important milestone for Van Oord in the offshore HVDC market and marks the start of a long-term collaboration with Sumitomo Electric in offshore transmission. It also reflects our deep commitment to the UK, where we have been active for more than a century, including through our long-standing work with several Government Agencies,” Maurits den Broeder, Managing Director Offshore Energy at Van Oord, said.

”By combining our complementary expertise, we are well positioned to support the delivery of this critical infrastructure and the efficient transmission of renewable electricity into the wider UK energy system. Through our UK organisation and local supply chain, we are committed to delivering projects in a way that creates lasting value for the regions where we operate.”

The agreement is expected to strengthen Scotland’s growing position as a centre of excellence for subsea transmission infrastructure.

Sumitomo Electric’s investment in its new cable manufacturing facility at Nigg, which was supported by the anticipated demand for future transmission projects, is helping establish domestic HVDC cable manufacturing capability in the UK for the first time and creating significant economic opportunities for the Highlands, SSEN Transmission said.

Sumitomo’s investment at Nigg is said to demonstrate the wider economic value that taking a long term, strategic approach to planning the future electricity system provides in terms of supply chain investment in new facilities and the significant economic and job opportunities this unlocks.

”This Framework Agreement marks an important milestone in the strategic partnership between SSEN Transmission and Sumitomo Electric. Building on more than 100 years of expertise in subsea cable technology, we are proud to contribute to the successful delivery of the Shetland 2 link,” Masaki Shirayama, Managing Director of Sumitomo Electric, said.

”Our Scotland factory at the Port of Nigg, together with our Business and EPC projects Centre of Excellence in Glasgow, demonstrates our long-term commitment to investing in local engineering capability, creating high-value skilled jobs, and strengthening resilient supply chains across Scotland and the UK.”

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