Asso.subsea Orders Second Next-Gen Trenching Support Vessel from China Merchants

Business & Finance
March 5, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Greece’s Asso.subsea has signed the shipbuilding contract with China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) for the construction of a second next-generation trenching support vessel (TSV), sister to the one announced in September 2025.

The TSV Andromeda will be built at CMHI’s Shenzhen Shipyard, where the first TSV Avra and cable-laying vessel (CLV) Althea are also being constructed.

With Avra expected to be delivered at the end of 2027, Andromeda is planned to follow in the second quarter of 2028.

The vessels will have 24 MW hybrid power and over 180 tons bollard pull, a 4,000-ton under-deck cable carousel capability and twin working decks and will be able to support a wide range of projects including dynamic cable spreads, floating wind installations, inter-array and export cable operations.

According to Asso.subsea, the vessels are ranked among the most powerful trenching support vessels ever constructed.

In the announcement for the first TSV, the Greek company said it would be methanol and biofuel-ready, equipped with cold-ironing capability, and will feature a 150-ton offshore/subsea crane and dual heavy-duty A-frames.

“The contract signing for the construction of Andromeda reflects our proactive response to the accelerating demand for high-performance trenching solutions,” said Ioannis Togias, Executive Director of Marine Technology. “By declaring this first option and introducing a second vessel with identical capabilities to Avra, we ensure operational flexibility and parallel deployment options for our clients worldwide.”

