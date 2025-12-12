Back to overview

Jumbo Offshore Nets TP Marshalling, Installation Contracts

December 12, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Jumbo Offshore has signed two contracts for the transport and installation of transition pieces (TPs) for an upcoming offshore wind farm development, the company said via social media on 12 December, leaving the project and the client unnamed.

In addition to transport and installation (T&I), Jumbo will provide full management and operation of the marshalling yard, which includes responsibility for receiving the TPs from the transport vessel at the quayside, transferring them to the storage area, preparing them for installation, and returning them to the quay for loading onto the installation vessel, the company said.

For the installation campaigns, Jumbo Offshore will use one of its two DP2 heavy-lift vessels, Jumbo Javelin or Fairplayer.

Jumbo Offshore has carried out several T&I contracts in offshore wind, including for the installation of transition pieces for Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea and transport of foundations for Hornsea Two.

The company also worked in the Taiwanese offshore wind market, where it carried out transport and installation of the transition pieces for the Yunlin offshore wind farm, where Jumbo was also later engaged in the removal of monopiles.

