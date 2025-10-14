Back to overview

Dajin Launches Its First Heavy Deck Carrier for Offshore Wind, Plans 20-Strong Fleet

Vessels
October 14, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Dajin Heavy Industry has launched its first self-built heavy deck carrier designed to transport XXL components and equipment for the offshore wind, oil, and gas industries. The vessel is the first of four of the same type that the company is currently building, and could be the first in a fleet of 20 heavy deck carriers that Dajin plans to have serving the global offshore energy sector.

Heavy deck carrier King One; Photo source: Dajin Heavy Industry via LinkedIn

The vessel, named King One, was launched on 10 October and will now undergo sea trials and certification, with its maiden voyage targeted for early 2026, Dajin said via social media.

King One is 240 metres long with a breadth of 51 metres, deadweight of 40,000 tonnes and has a deck area of 12,000 square meters.

According to information on Dajin Heavy Industry’s website, the company plans to have a self-owned transport fleet consisting of 10-20 super large heavy deck transport vessels. The construction of four heavy deck transport vessels in the first phase has begun, with these first vessels expected to be delivered in 2025.

The Chinese company, which serves the European offshore wind market from offices in Germany and Poland, has been delivering monopile foundations for offshore wind farms across Europe for several years now.

In 2022, Dajin established the Dajin Shipbuilding facility, one of its three major offshore manufacturing facilities. Its product portfolio primarily includes large deck carriers, semi-submersible vessels, and heavy-lift vessels for the offshore sector. The current order book is scheduled through to 2029, the company says.

“The successful launch of this first self-built vessel powerfully demonstrates Dajin’s core competency in shipbuilding. More importantly, it represents a vital milestone in our strategic expansion from a wind power equipment manufacturer into a comprehensive solutions provider across the entire industry chain”, Dajin Heavy Industry said on 10 October.

