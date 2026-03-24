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Stillstrom, Faber Group and Prysmian Launch Offshore Charging Pilot Project

Technology
March 24, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Stillstrom has partnered with Faber Group and Prysmian to develop an offshore charging solution aimed at reducing emissions from vessels operating in the offshore wind sector. The first demonstration trial is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026 in Esbjerg.

The companies will pilot a system that enables hybrid and electric service operation vessels (SOVs) to connect to shore-based clean power while offshore, allowing them to remain on station and avoid frequent returns to port for refuelling.

The partners say the charging technology can reduce fuel consumption, lower CO₂ emissions and improve operational efficiency.

The solution combines Stillstrom’s offshore charging infrastructure with a customised cable and power system developed by Faber Group and Prysmian, which ensures reliable energy transmission between offshore infrastructure, cable systems and SOVs. The system is designed to meet offshore requirements, including resistance to saltwater, mechanical stress and temperature variations, while supporting high-current transmission and regulatory compliance, according to a press release from the project partners.

“By leveraging Prysmian’s excellence in ship‑to‑shore solutions – underpinned by extensive research, advanced materials science, rigorous environmental testing and decades of subsea engineering – we have developed a fully compliant, high‑capacity cable system”, Sezgin Islamoglu, CEO Prysmian CEE Region.

“It is engineered to withstand saltwater corrosion, mechanical loads, temperature variations and offshore safety standards, while enabling precise custom lengths and stable high‑current transmission. When integrated with Stillstrom’s offshore charging system, it closes the gap between charging technology and dependable energy delivery from platform to vessel. This allows operators to cut fuel use and emissions without compromising performance or uptime.”

As part of the project, beyond supplying cables, Faber Group is providing consulting, project support, and logistics.

Stillstrom, part of A.P. Moller – Maersk, has been developing its offshore charging solutions for SOVs since 2019. The company, based in Denmark, recently established a dedicated entity in Aberdeen, Scotland, with plans to roll out the solution commercially in the UK.

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