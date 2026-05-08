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Port of Blyth Unveils GBP 100 Million Expansion for Next-Generation Offshore Wind Projects

Ports & Logistics
May 8, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Port of Blyth has launched an expansion project to support the UK offshore wind sector, with the proposed Battleship Wharf Expansion scheme representing an investment of up to GBP 100 million (approximately EUR 116 million).

Port of Blyth

The upgrades to the port’s marine and terminal infrastructure are planned to enhance its capacity to handle next-generation offshore wind components and support the growing activity associated with the UK’s offshore renewable energy sector.

According to the port, the expansion will include around three hectares of reclaimed land and up to 260 metres of quay extensions and rock revetment linking to the new deep-water berth adjacent to the JDR cable factory. Channel and berth deepening will allow larger vessels to access the port, supported by additional heavy-duty handling equipment to accommodate next-generation offshore components.

Port of Blyth said on 7 May that the expansion announcement follows the Crown Estate’s recent confirmation of new offshore wind seabed leasing opportunities in the northeast of England.

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“The Battleship Wharf Expansion will ensure we have the infrastructure, capacity and capability to support the next generation of offshore wind and clean energy projects. With strong backing from our regional partners, we are taking a significant step forward in driving sustainable growth, creating jobs, and reinforcing Blyth’s position at the heart of the UK’s energy transition”, said Martin Lawlor OBE, Chief Executive of the Port of Blyth.

The early development phase of Battleship Wharf Expansion is being jointly funded by the Port of Blyth, Northumberland County Council and North East Combined Authority, alongside GBP 275,000 (approx. EUR 318,000) in match funding awarded by The Crown Estate through the second round of its GBP 50 million (approx. EUR 58 million) Supply Chain Accelerator programme.

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