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Offshore Vessel Charging Tech Developer Plans Commercial Rollout in UK

Business & Finance
March 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Stillstrom, part of A.P. Moller – Maersk and based in Denmark, has established a dedicated entity in Aberdeen, Scotland, with plans to roll out its offshore vessel charging solution commercially in the UK.

Stillstrom

The solution is transitioning from development to commercial deployment, and, according to a press release issued by Stillstrom on 16 March, the company is targeting one of the world’s most active offshore wind markets for the commercial rollout.

Stillstrom has been developing offshore charging solutions for service operations vessels (SOVs) since 2019, with testing and collaboration carried out with shipowners and developers in Aberdeen. SOVs are amongst the most energy-intensive ships operating at offshore wind farms, according to Stillstrom.

The company says that this has now translated into tangible momentum, with significant discussions underway with major wind farms, as well as partnership and compatibility agreements signed with leading SOV owners and operators.

“Our offshore charging solutions are now ready for operational deployment. With a focused UK entity, it allows us to strengthen opportunities for our Aberdeen team to work closely with operators, developers and regulators as the offshore wind market expands, ensuring our systems integrate seamlessly into real-world operations”, said Kristian Borum Jørgensen, CEO at Stillstrom.

As part of the expansion, Stillstrom has appointed Graeme Wood, who has been involved in the development of the company’s charging systems over the past four years, as its UK Managing Director to lead the rollout.

“The UK is leading the way in offshore wind and maritime decarbonisation. Having a permanent presence in Aberdeen allows us to build on the momentum we’ve generated in the North Sea, working directly with operators to deliver a commercially viable offshore charging solution that keeps vessels on station longer without relying on fossil fuels. Stillstrom’s approach has always been to design a system that fits how offshore wind actually operates, and we are now ready to support the industry at scale”, said Graeme Wood, UK Managing Director at Stillstrom.

Stillstrom has teamed up with several companies over the past years as it was developing its offshore vessel charging solution, including the Port of Aberdeen, with which Stillstrom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2022 to perform a joint feasibility study into a vessel charging hub that would use offshore wind or another renewable energy source.

In 2024, Stillstrom deployed its Offshore eCharger system in the marine environment in the Port of Aberdeen for full offshore trials.

In December last year, Stillstrom teamed up with the Port of Roenne to conduct a study looking into integrating offshore wind energy with maritime electrification. Maersk’s offshore power and charging solutions developer and the Danish port initiated a joint white paper to explore how Energy Island Bornholm could serve as a blueprint for this kind of integration.

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At the beginning of 2025, ScottishPower Renewables and Stillstrom published results of a joint study that found that integrating battery-powered service operation vessels (E-SOVs) into offshore wind farm operations is not only technically feasible but could also deliver economic and operational benefits

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Back in 2023, Stillstrom and North Star, the UK-based offshore support services vessel operator, signed an MoU to accelerate the adoption of offshore charging and vessel electrification technologies for Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) in the offshore wind sector.

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