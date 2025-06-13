Back to overview

Edda Wind Takes Delivery of New CSOV

Vessels
June 13, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Gondan Shipbuilders has delivered a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), Austri Enabler, to Edda Wind.

CSOV Austri Enabler; Photo: Gondan Shipbuilders

Edda Wind says the vessel secured a contract following delivery and will commence operation outside the UK in the third quarter of this year. The company did not share details about the project or the client for which the CSOV has been chartered.

Austri Enabler is the fourth and last CSOV in a series of four sister vessels Edda Wind ordered from Gondan and follows Nordri Enabler, Sudri Enabler and Vestri Enabler.

In total, the new CSOV is the eighth vessel that Gondan has delivered to Edda Wind.

Austri Enabler, which will serve as the mother vessel for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines, is 88.3 metres long and can accommodate up to 120 persons in total.

The CSOV, designed by Norwegian company Salt Ship Design, is prepared for running emission-free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system (LOHC), according to Edda Wind and Gondan Shipbuilders.

