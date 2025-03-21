Edda Mistral at sea; Photo: Gondan shipyard
Edda Wind Sells SOV Chartered by Ørsted

March 21, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Edda Wind, through its subsidiary West Energy, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with a holding company established by Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) and the Swedish shipping company Rederi AB Älvtank for all outstanding shares in Puerto de Llafranc S.L., the registered owner of the service operations vessel (SOV) Mistral Enabler, which is currently working on a contract for Ørsted.

Edda Mistral at sea; Photo: Gondan shipyard
Edda Mistral; Photo: Gondan shipyard

In an update on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 19 March, Edda Wind noted that the vessel’s current contract with Ørsted would be novated to the new owner.

N-O-S, in a press release issued on 20 March, said the SOV would be renamed Northern Ocean and that adding the SOV to its fleet enhanced the company’s ability to support offshore operations.

“We’re entering a new segment, but with our previous SOV experience, we’re confident in our ability to support our operations. This vessel will significantly improve comfort and work efficiency for our crew and customers”, said David Kristensson, CEO of Northern Offshore Group.

Mistral Enabler, also known as Edda Mistral and soon to become Northern Ocean, was built in 2018 by the Spanish Astilleros Gondán shipyard. The SOV is 81 metres long, 17 metres wide, has a warehouse area of 350 square metres, and can accommodate 60 people on board.

The transaction between Edda Wind and the holding company held by N-O-S and Rederi AB Älvtank is subject to customary closing conditions, with closing expected to take place in early April.

For Edda Wind, the sale of Mistral Enabler follows the sale of its sibling vessel, Edda Passat, which the company sold in March 2024.

Edda Wind said the sale of Mistral Enabler optimised and homogenised the company’s fleet of “modern and flexible CSOVs/SOVs all prepared for zero-emission utilising liquid organic hydrogen carrier and/or methanol as an energy source”.

Following the sale of the SOV Mistral Enabler, Edda Wind will own and operate two purpose-built offshore wind SOVs and five CSOVs. In addition, the company has five CSOVs under construction, of which four vessels are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of this year.

