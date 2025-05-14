BlueFloat Nadara Broadshore Bellrock survey campaigns
BlueFloat, Nadara Wrap Up Site Surveys for Scottish Floating Offshore Wind Farms

Floating Wind
May 14, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The partnership between BlueFloat Energy and Nadara has completed two-year wind and metocean monitoring campaigns at its Broadshore Hub and Bellrock floating offshore wind farm sites in Scotland.

The campaigns involved the deployment of EOLOS’ FLS200 floating LiDAR buoys at the Broadshore Hub site, located 50 kilometres north of Fraserburgh, and the Bellrock site, situated 120 kilometres east of Aberdeen.

Source: Broadshore Wind

According to the partnership, the data collected during the campaigns is essential to inform the engineering design of the wind farm projects and to reduce uncertainty of the energy yield estimates, maximising project value.

“Completing these metocean campaigns is a pivotal step in our journey to deliver commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects in Scotland. The data gathered will enable us to optimise turbine layouts, foundation designs, and mooring systems, ensuring the resilience and efficiency of our projects in the challenging North Sea environment,” said David Robertson, Portfolio Director of the BlueFloat Energy and Nadara partnership.

The metocean data will be integrated with findings from geophysical and geotechnical seabed surveys carried out by Acteon.

The Broadshore offshore wind farm is set to have an installed capacity of 900 MW, while Bellrock is planned at 1,800 MW.

Both projects are part of the partnership’s 4.4 GW portfolio of Scottish floating offshore wind projects, which also includes the 1.5 GW Stromar, which is developed in collaboration with Ørsted.

The partnership is also developing two 100 MW innovation projects, Sinclair and Scaraben, which are located adjacent to Broadshore to form the Broadshore Hub.

