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Consortium Behind 1.14 GW Sicily South Floating Wind Project Submits EIA to Italian Gov’t

Project Updates
May 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The consortium comprising Oxan Energy, Ingka Investments, and Avapa Energy has submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the 1.14 GW Sicily South floating wind project to Italy’s Ministry of Environment and Energy Security.

Image source: Dentice Offshore Wind S.R.L.

The filing of the EIA officially launches the public consultation phase.

Now renamed Dentice, the floating wind farm is planned to be built between 22 and 40 kilometres off the southern coast of Sicily in water depths ranging from 280 metres to 650 metres.

According to the consortium, the project is expected to generate enough electricity to supply up to 1.5 million households.

The EIA submission follows more than two years of technical and environmental studies, including marine and bird monitoring, geophysical surveys and archaeological assessments, Oxan said in a press release on 20 May.

“The submission of the Environmental Impact Assessment represents a fundamental milestone for the Dentice project and confirms our commitment to developing offshore wind in a responsible, transparent manner based on solid scientific evidence”, said Alberto Dalla Rosa, head of the consortium.

The consortium said the project is among the largest floating offshore wind developments planned in the Mediterranean.

The project was initially owned by AvenHexicon, a joint venture between Avapa Energy and Hexicon, which developed the Sicily South as well as the 1.35 GW Sardinia Northwest project, both of which are currently progressing through environmental assessment and permitting stages.

AvenHexicon applied for a 30-year concession for the project off Sicily with the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility in June 2022, and for the project off Sardinia in August that same year.

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In March 2025, Ingka Investments and Oxan Energy entered the projects through their joint venture NexVenti, acquiring Hexicon’s 50 per cent stake.

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