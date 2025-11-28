Doris BlueFloat Energy Renantis
BlueFloat’s Joint Venture Partner Acquires Full Ownership of 10 Floating Wind Projects in UK, Italy

Business & Finance
November 28, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The joint venture (JV) between Nadara and BlueFloat Energy has confirmed to offshoreWIND.biz that Nadara will acquire BlueFloat’s stake in the JV’s floating offshore wind projects in the UK and Italy, and become their sole owner.  

“Nadara has reached an agreement with its joint venture partner BlueFloat Energy, to acquire its 50% stake in its portfolio of floating offshore wind projects in the UK and Italy”, a Nadara spokesperson said in a statement.

“All projects will now continue under Nadara’s leadership, maintaining commitments to suppliers, stakeholders, and communities. Nadara remains committed to progressing the development of commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects in its core markets.”

Nadara will take full ownership of a total of ten projects, four in the UK and six in Italy. One more floating wind project, the 1.5 GW Stromar Wind, which the JV owns together with Ørsted, will continue under its existing ownership arrangement, with Ørsted, BlueFloat Energy and Nadara each owning one third.

In the UK, Nadara will take over Broadshore, Bellrock, Sinclair and Scaraben floating offshore wind farm sites in Scotland. The 900 MW Broadshore and 1.8 GW Bellrock offshore wind sites were awarded to the developer in the ScotWind leasing round in 2022. At the time, this was a joint venture between BlueFloat Energy and Renantis, which formed Nadara in July 2024 with Ventient Energy.

The 100 MW Sinclair and Scaraben floating wind projects, which are located adjacent to the Broadshore site, were secured by the project partners in the Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG innovation auction.

In Italy, Nadara will acquire full ownership of six proposed floating wind farms: Odra Energia, Kailia Energia, Nora Energia 1, Nora Energia 2, Tibula Energia, and Minervia Energia.

Last year, the joint venture submitted the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies for the Odra Energia and for the Kailia Energia floating offshore wind projects to the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (Mase) and the Ministry of Culture (MiC).

