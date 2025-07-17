Artist's impression of Hywind Tampen floating wind farm and the Snorre platform
ABS, Japan’s FLOWRA Team Up on Floating Offshore Wind

July 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ABS and Japan’s Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate and explore new technologies to support the floating offshore wind industry.

FLOWRA is a technical research association that works with overseas organisations to research and develop common basic technologies for floating offshore wind to reduce costs and risks.

“This partnership is of great significance to FLOWRA’s efforts. By combining ABS’s exceptional technical expertise and risk management capabilities with FLOWRA’s initiatives, we anticipate advancing the optimisation of floating offshore wind power systems and establishing a robust technical foundation, while reducing development risks and costs,” said Masakatsu Terasaki, Chairperson of FLOWRA BoD.

Recently, FLOWRA signed another MoU with DNV to explore the possibilities of collaboration in floating wind technology development.

When it comes to ABS, the company is a partner for offshore renewable energy stakeholders, delivering advisory and technical review solutions that help minimise risk and enhance safety.

To date, ABS is responsible for directly assisting with various offshore wind projects totalling over 80 MW.

“By leveraging ABS’ deep domain experience in offshore energy and leaning into our shared interests in the development of practical standards and requirements, ABS and FLOWRA aim to support a safer future for the global floating wind industry,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

