Back to overview

FLOWRA, EMEC to Develop Floating Offshore Wind Test and Demo Site

Business & Finance
September 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Japan’s Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) and the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore technology development cooperation in the field of floating offshore wind.

FLOWRA EMEC
Source: EMEC

Under the agreement, FLOWRA and EMEC will explore the possibilities of establishing and managing an offshore test and demonstration site for floating wind technology development.

“By leveraging our experience in offshore renewables with the aim of expanding our testing infrastructure, including a new floating wind demonstration site in Scotland, we aim to help developers de-risk technologies in real-world conditions before large-scale deployment,” said Matthew Finn, Managing Director of EMEC.

Building on its knowledge of wave and tidal testing, EMEC has designed a floating offshore wind test and demonstration site.

The site will offer floating wind developers the opportunity to prove performance and de-risk technologies in some of the most challenging metocean conditions in the world.

“By combining our efforts, we aim to accelerate the development of core technologies for floating offshore wind, establish robust verification and evaluation methodologies, and contribute to the expansion of the floating offshore wind market – ultimately helping to realise a sustainable society,” said Masakatsu Terasaki, Chairperson of the Board, FLOWRA.

In terms of other news coming from FLOWRA, the association recently signed an MoU with ABS to explore new technologies to support the floating offshore wind industry.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles