Japan’s Floating Wind Tech Research Association to Cooperate with DNV

June 3, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Global wind energy technology certification organisation, DNV, and Japan’s Floating Offshore Wind Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the possibilities of collaboration in floating wind technology development.

DNV / FLOWRA

“Floating offshore wind is poised to play a crucial role in Japan’s energy landscape. With ambitious renewable energy targets, Japan is focusing on scaling up its offshore wind sector with many potential projects in the pipeline and the country’s deeper waters are ideal for floating wind technology”, said Ditlev Engel, CEO of Energy Systems at DNV.

“This partnership aims to drive innovation and support Japan’s transition to a sustainable energy future.”

For FLOWRA, the MoU with DNV comes shortly after the association entered an MoU with the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult) in the UK, under which the two parties will look into forming a collaborative framework aimed at addressing various challenges in floating wind to support industry growth and lower risks and costs.

The newly established cooperation between FLOWRA and DNV also involves addressing industry challenges through technology development.

“This partnership is of great significance to FLOWRA’s efforts. By combining DNV’s exceptional technical expertise and risk management capabilities with FLOWRA’s initiatives, we anticipate advancing the optimisation of floating offshore wind power systems and establishing a robust technical foundation, while reducing development risks and costs”, said Masakatsu Terasaki, Chairperson of FLOWRA Board of Directors.

