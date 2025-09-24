FLOWRA HHWE
FLOWRA, HHWE Team Up on Floating Offshore Wind Research

September 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Japan’s Floating Offshore Wind Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) and Holland Home of Wind Energy (HHWE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore technology development cooperation in the field of floating offshore wind.

Under the MoU signed on 22 September, FLOWRA and HHWE will explore the establishment of a cooperation framework to address a broad range of topics aimed at reducing development risks and costs, while fostering industry growth in the floating offshore wind sector, including specific joint technology development initiatives.

“The MoU reflects our shared belief that collaboration is key to unlocking the full potential of floating offshore wind. Together with FLOWRA, HHWE is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and creating opportunities for accelerating the deployment of floating offshore wind,” said Arjen Schutten, Managing Director of HHWE.

“By working together, we expect to accelerate not only the development of core technologies for floating offshore wind, but also innovation across the wider wind energy industry,” said Masakatsu Terazaki, Chairman of the Board of FLOWRA.

The Japanese association signed several MoUs on floating offshore wind this year, including with ABS, DNV, and the UK’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

Its most recent agreement was with the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC). Under the MoU, FLOWRA and EMEC will explore the possibility of establishing and managing an offshore test and demonstration site for the development of floating wind technology.

