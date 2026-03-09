A photo of the Rampion offshore wind farm off Brighton, UK, in sunrise
Back to overview

Lamprell, RTE International to Collaborate on Offshore Wind Transmission Projects

Business & Finance
March 9, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Lamprell, a UK manufacturer of offshore wind foundations with facilities in the Middle East, and RTE International, a subsidiary of RTE France specialising in electricity transmission engineering, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the two companies plan to team up on offshore wind transmission projects.

Lamprell said on 9 March that the MoU established a non-exclusive framework for collaboration on future Offshore Wind EPCI HV Transmission System Wrap opportunities, which encompass engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) activities for high-voltage export cable systems that connect offshore wind farms to onshore power grids.

Under the MoU, Lamprell and RTE International will collaborate by combining their expertise across offshore structures, subsea installation and high-voltage transmission systems to pursue integrated solutions for future offshore wind projects, according to Lamprell.

RTE International is one of the companies that have been working on the Bornholm Energy Island project. In 2023, the company was contracted for the modelling and simulation requirements and the specifications to de-risk the multi-vendor multi-terminal high voltage direct current (HVDC) functionalities for the Danish energy island.

Related Article

For Lamprell, one of the latest offshore wind-related projects was the Moray West offshore wind farm, for which the company supplied transition pieces. In 2024, RWE awarded two contracts to Lamprell for the supply of transition pieces for its two UK offshore wind projects, Norfolk Vanguard West and Norfolk Vanguard East.

Related Article

Related News