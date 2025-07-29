Back to overview

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to Install Turbines at Skyborn’s German Offshore Wind Farm

July 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Skyborn Renewables has signed a preferred supply agreement with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier for the transportation and installation of turbines for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The charter party agreement is expected to be signed later in 2025.

Offshore installation of the 63 wind turbines is planned to commence in 2028 and will be carried out by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s Brave Tern jack-up vessel.

“After last week’s successful agreements for the wind turbines supply and their long-term service, this newly formed arrangement with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier is another step towards Gennaker becoming a reality. With Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s long-lasting experience in offshore wind, Gennaker will benefit from state-of the-art offshore installation capacity,” said Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO.

“Gennaker, our blue-print project, is the showcase of our end-to-end delivery capabilities, with standardized process to bring new offshore wind projects to life every 12 to 18 months.”

Skyborn recently confirmed the execution of the Turbine Supply Agreement (TSA) and the Offshore Long-Term Programme Service Agreement (LTPSA) with Siemens Gamesa for the supply of SG 14-236 turbines.

Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea.

Once commissioned, the 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm is expected to supply green electricity to approximately one million people.

