Back to overview

SSE, Equinor Move Forward with 1.5 GW Dogger Bank D Project

Project Updates
August 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

SSE and Equinor have finalised a seabed lease with the Crown Estate to progress Dogger Bank D, the proposed fourth phase of the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, currently under construction off the coast of England in the North Sea.

The lease allows Dogger Bank D shareholders to maximise renewable generation from the eastern part of the Dogger Bank C seabed area, located around 210 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast, with future potential to unlock an additional 1.5 GW.

SSE Renewables and Equinor previously established terms for the wind farm with the Crown Estate in July 2024. Implementation of these commercial terms was subject to the conclusion earlier this year of the plan-level Habitats Regulation Assessment (HRA) associated with the Crown Estate’s wider Capacity Increase Programme.

“We’re delighted to have finalised an amendment to the existing Dogger Bank C seabed lease agreement with The Crown Estate to unlock additional clean energy potential from the site’s existing seabed lease. In amending the lease in this innovative way, we’ve taken significant strides to progress Dogger Bank D as a proposed fourth phase of the world’s largest offshore wind farm in construction, Dogger Bank Wind Farm,” said Steve Wilson, Director of Offshore Development and Construction at SSE Renewables.

“Concluding this process is testament to the shared innovation of shareholders SSE and Equinor along with The Crown Estate to enable a framework that allows us to increase the generation capacity potential of the site. We look forward to continuing Dogger Bank D’s progression as a nationally significant offshore wind project for the UK and building on our vision to the make the world’s biggest offshore wind farm even bigger.” 

Dogger Bank D is one of seven UK offshore wind farms with existing seabed leasing agreements that have been identified for potential generating capacity increases as part of the Crown Estate’s capacity increase programme to unlock up to 4.7 GW of potential new green electricity production.  

Related Article

The project recently concluded its eight-week statutory consultation, during which the wind farm’s proposals were presented to the public. These include plans for up to 113 installed turbines on fixed bottom foundations as well as up to two offshore substations at the 262-square-kilometre site.

Also proposed is an associated export and inter-array subsea cabling connection with onshore infrastructure in the East Riding of Yorkshire for transmission of the electricity generated by the wind farm to Britain’s national grid.

Delivery of Dogger Bank D is subject to it securing a Development Consent Order as well as a final investment decision by partners SSE Renewables and Equinor. 

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles