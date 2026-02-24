Back to overview

Cyan Renewables, Blue Water Shipping, LX International to Develop Offshore Wind Marshalling Port in South Korea

February 24, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Singapore-based offshore wind vessel owner Cyan Renewables, Danish company Blue Water Shipping, and LX International, a global trading company with headquarters in South Korea, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of an offshore wind port facility in South Korea.

Dangjin port visualisation; Source: Blue Water Shipping

According to the partners, the port facility will be built in Dangjin and will be dedicated exclusively to marshalling for offshore wind projects.

The site will span 200,000 square metres and include 480 metres of vessel berthing quay and a dedicated 14-metre deepwater berth, designed to support next-generation offshore wind installation and support vessels. The Dangjin port has a ground bearing capacity of 10–30 tonnes/square metre, so it can support heavy wind components and load-out operations, according to the companies.

As part of the collaboration, Blue Water Shipping will deploy personnel with expertise in handling offshore wind components to South Korea, where they will work alongside local teams to transfer best practices, operational know-how and safety standards, supporting the training and upskilling of the local workforce to international offshore wind marshalling benchmarks, the company said.

“South Korea serves as a strategic entry point for offshore wind logistics projects in Asia, enabling Blue Water to deploy our proven Esbjerg marshalling port model and full-cycle logistics expertise to a new regional base”, said Jason Goh, Regional Senior Vice President, Energy Ports & Projects of Blue Water Shipping, Asia. “We anticipate this partnership will support South Korea’s planned 25GW offshore wind sector through port-ready infrastructure and efficient operations.”

In 2024, Cyan Renewables and Blue Water Shipping signed an MoU to collaborate on providing a wide range of logistical services for the offshore wind sector in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the MoU, the partners agreed to provide a wide range of logistical services and infrastructure to facilitate the transportation of offshore wind components via the ocean/road, route survey, port marshalling yard, and more.

In South Korea, the building of the local supply chain has ramped up as offshore wind development gains momentum.

Last year, the South Korean government awarded 689 MW in a competitive tender for fixed-bottom offshore wind, with further tendering announced.

The country aims to install about 14 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 as part of its broader clean energy transition.

