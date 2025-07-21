Back to overview

MMA Offshore Becomes Cyan Renewables

July 21, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Australian offshore energy services and vessel provider MMA Offshore has officially rebranded to Cyan Renewables, following the acquisition by the Singapore-headquartered company last summer.

Cyan Renewables, a portfolio company of Seraya Partners, closed the agreement to acquire MMA Offshore in July 2024 for AUD 1.1 billion (approximately EUR 615 million), thereby adding 20 vessels to its fleet and gaining expertise in the Australian offshore wind market.

It was reported on 15 July that MMA Offshore had rebranded to Cyan Renewables, as well as opened an office in Melbourne.

The new office establishes a regional presence for Cyan, adjacent to upcoming offshore wind farm developments in Victoria and New South Wales. It will be headed up by Wesley Griffiths, Head of Offshore Wind, Australia.

“Australia is entering a transformative era for offshore wind, and Cyan Renewables is here to help make that transition possible,” said Keng Lin Lee, CEO of Cyan Renewables. “By combining MMA’s deep local expertise with Cyan’s global focus and experience in renewables, we’re building a best-in-class partner for Australia’s clean energy future.”

With the acquisition, Cyan Renewables said it was to become the “largest Asia Pacific (APAC) platform” for offshore wind energy services.

