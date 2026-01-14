Offshore wind areas Nova Scotia Canada
South Korean Company Enters Pre-Qualification for Canada’s First Offshore Wind Auction

Planning & Permitting
January 14, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Hanwha Group’s renewable energy arm in France, Q Energy France, together with Hanwha Ocean, has entered the pre-qualification process to participate in the upcoming offshore wind seabed leasing in Nova Scotia, Canada, the South Korean company said on 14 January.  

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator (CNSOER) issued a Call for Information and opened a pre-qualification window for interested companies in October 2025, ahead of the official call for bids this year. Both the call for information and pre-qualification were open until 13 January 2026.

The regulatory process follows a joint strategic direction from the federal and Nova Scotia governments to initiate leasing of seabed areas for wind energy development.

As part of preparatory work, four Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) were designated off Nova Scotia’s coast to be included in the first auction. Three WEAs are situated south of Nova Scotia’s eastern mainland, while the fourth is located to the east of Cape Breton Island.

Through the pre-qualification process, CNSOER will review eligible companies that will later be allowed to participate in the competitive auction phase when seabed licences will be awarded.

“As we enter the pre-qualification process for this offshore wind opportunity in Nova Scotia, we are proud to bring Q ENERGY France’s expertise to Canada’s energy transition,” said Junu Lee, CEO of Hanwha’s Q ENERGY. “We are focused on delivering high-quality offshore wind projects, while our mother company, Hanwha Group, through its diverse business areas, including defence supply, is well positioned to contribute also to the economic growth of Canada and the region, supporting broader industrial development alongside the clean energy transition.”

