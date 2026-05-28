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Akrocean to Start Floating LiDAR Campaign at 500 MW Vietnamese Offshore Wind Site

Fixed-Bottom
May 28, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

REE Corporation will soon begin a wind measurement and metocean campaign at the site where it plans to build its 500 MW Nam Bo 3 offshore wind project.

Akrocean

The developer has contracted Akrocean to deploy its floating LiDAR at the project site, in partnership with the Vietnamese company Phuc Anh JSC.

The measurement campaign, which is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026, will support the project’s development towards a targeted commercial operation by the end of 2029, according to Akrocean.

The Nam Bo 3 offshore wind project is part of Vietnam’s Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8).

“This first contract represents a strategic milestone for AKROCEAN and confirms its long-term commitment to supporting the development of offshore renewable energy in the country”, the company said in a press release on 28 May.

REE (Refrigeration Electrical Engineering) Corporation, which has already been developing nearshore wind projects in Vietnam, was last year granted marine survey rights by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment for a large-scale offshore wind project, allowing geological and measurement studies as part of early project development.

Earlier this year, the Vietnamese company revealed plans for a billion-US-dollar push into offshore wind as part of its renewable energy expansion strategy.

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