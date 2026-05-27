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Strategic Marine, Mainprize Offshore Sign Delivery Agreement for Two New Supa Swath Vessels

Vessels
May 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Strategic Marine and Mainprize Offshore have signed the Protocol of Delivery and Acceptance (PODA) for the MO15 and MO16 offshore support vessels.

Mainprize Offshore MO16; Photo source: Strategic Marine

The agreement follows a multi-vessel contract signed by the two companies in 2024 and the delivery of MO10 and MO11, as well as the first Supa Swath vessels, MO12 and MO14, earlier this year.

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The MO15 and MO16 vessels are based on the Supa Swath design developed by Walker Marine Design and are purpose-built for offshore wind operations, including personnel transfer and maintenance support for offshore energy projects in European waters.

According to the companies, the vessels are designed to provide enhanced stability, operational efficiency, and seakeeping performance in demanding offshore environments. They are also equipped with advanced propulsion, navigation, and communication systems to support offshore wind operations and maintenance activities.

Mainprize Offshore said the new vessels form part of its strategy to expand its offshore wind support fleet in response to growing demand in Europe’s offshore renewables sector.

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