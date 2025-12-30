The Seaway Aimery cable installation vessel
CLV Seaway Aimery Leaves US Revolution Wind Site to Work on UK East Anglia Three

December 30, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Cable-laying vessel (CLV) Seaway Aimery is en route from the US to Europe for work that the vessel has scheduled on the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the UK.

According to a Notice to Mariners from the East Anglia Three project, inter-array cable installation is set to commence around 12 January 2026, with Seaway Aimery and Seaway Moxie expected to mobilise from the port of Eemshaven around 5 January.

Seaway Aimery will install subsea cables between the wind turbine locations and the offshore substation, and will be supported by Seaway Moxie, which will undertake equipment and personnel transfers via a walk-to-work (W2W) gangway system.

The heavy lift installation vessel Sleipnir installed the East Anglia Three offshore substation in October 2025.

According to the AIS data available online, Seaway Aimery left the US port of Providence on 27 December and is on its way to Eemshaven.

The vessel was deployed on Ørsted’s Revolution Wind site off Rhode Island, where it carried out seabed preparation and cable installation for Revolution Wind’s 2025 inter-array and inter-link cable campaigns.

Offshore construction on East Anglia Three, located 69 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk, started in April this year, when the first of the project’s 95 monopile foundations was installed.

The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm will comprise 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines and is scheduled to enter initial operation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

East Anglia Three is owned by Iberdrola’s UK arm, ScottishPower Renewables, and Masdar, with ScottishPower Renewables leading the development, construction and operation on behalf of the partnership.

