Sleipnir Installs East Anglia Three Offshore Substation Topside

October 24, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The offshore substation topside for the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm has been installed, with commissioning work expected to start at the beginning of November.

According to a weekly notice of operations issued by ScottishPower Renewables, which is building the 1.4 GW offshore wind farm, the semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) Sleipnir departed from the port of Rotterdam on 14 October and arrived at the project site in the UK, where it completed the installation of the topside on 18 October.

The same vessel installed the jacket foundation for the East Anglia Three substation in August.

In one of its latest Notices to Mariners, the East Anglia Three project team notified of the upcoming arrival of Jack-Up Barge’s self-elevating unit JB 120 to the offshore wind farm site, where it will jack up alongside the offshore substation.

JB 120 is expected to mobilise from the Port of Schiedam between 1 November and 4 November, and to commence offshore operations within the East Anglia Three area between 4 November and 8 November, subject to weather conditions.

The offshore converter platform for the 1.4 GW offshore wind farm was built by Aker Solutions.

Offshore construction on East Anglia Three, located 69 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk, started in April this year, when the first of the project’s 95 monopile foundations was installed.

The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm will comprise 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines and is scheduled to enter initial operation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

