The Seaway Aimery cable installation vessel
Cable Installation Work Underway at Ørsted’s Two US Offshore Wind Farm Sites

Wind Farm Update
November 19, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ørsted has completed the 2025 foundation installation campaign at the Sunrise Wind offshore project site in the US and is now commencing cable installation works on both its projects under construction in the Northeast US, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind.

According to the latest Notice to Mariners from the developer, Bokalift 2 and Bokalift 1 have concluded foundation installation for the 2025 season, which was underway at Sunrise Wind, while the wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Scylla continues work at the Revolution Wind site. 

Offshore substations are in place at both offshore wind farm sites and are now undergoing commissioning.

Currently, the vessel Hydra is stationed within the Revolution Wind area for offshore substation commissioning, while Leviathan is deployed for the same work on Sunrise Wind, where the substation was recently installed.

Seaway Aimery has begun seabed preparation and cable installation for Revolution Wind’s 2025 inter-array and inter-link cable campaigns, with the vessel Volantis deployed for cable trenching.

At the Sunrise Wind site, export cable work has begun. Northstar Commander is conducting seabed preparation beginning along the nearshore section of the export cable. Soon, a lift boat will also arrive at the HDD exit pit to prepare for the export cable pull-in.

Located approximately 30 miles (approximately 48 kilometres) east of Montauk, New York, Sunrise Wind will comprise 84 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW wind turbines and will connect to the state’s electricity grid at the Holbrook substation in Brookhaven, Suffolk County.

The 924 MW Sunrise Wind is the first offshore wind project in the US to use a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) system, which is being delivered by Siemens Energy and Aker Solutions under a contract with the developer signed in 2021.

The 704 MW Revolution Wind, which will comprise 65 Siemens Gamesa SG 11.0-200 DD wind turbines, is set to provide power to Connecticut and Rhode Island from 2026.

