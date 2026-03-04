Back to overview

Japan’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm Enters Commercial Operation

March 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The 220 MW Kitakyushu Hibikinada, Japan’s largest offshore wind farm, commenced commercial operation on 2 March.

Hibiki Wind Energy

Located in the Hibikinada Sea, off the coast of Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, the offshore wind farm comprises 25 Vestas V174-9.6 MW turbines, the last of which was installed in autumn 2025.

The project was built by a consortium of Kyuden Mirai Energy, Kyuden Corporation, Hokutaku Renewable Energy Service, J-Power, and Saibu Gas, which was selected to develop the project by the government of Kitakyushu City in 2017.

The companies established a special purpose company, Hibiki Wind Energy, shortly after the award.

In 2022, Japan’s Penta-Ocean Construction was selected as the preferred supplier for the construction of wind turbine foundations and marine civil engineering works for the project, and Vestas received an order the following year for 25 of its 9.6 MW wind turbines.

Construction of the Kitakyushu-Hibikinada offshore wind farm started in March 2023.

