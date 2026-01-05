Back to overview

Japan’s First Commercial Floating Wind Farm Enters Operation

January 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Goto floating wind farm, Japan’s first commercial floating offshore wind farm, entered full operation on 5 January 2026, according to the consortium behind the project consisting of Toda Corporation, ENEOS Renewable Energy Corporation, Osaka Gas, INPEX Corporation, Kansai Electric Power Co. (KEPCO), and Chubu Electric Power.

Photo source: Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC

The 16.8 MW wind farm comprises eight Hitachi 2.1 MW wind turbines installed on hybrid SPAR-type floating foundations featuring a steel upper section and a concrete lower section, designed and built by Toda Corporation, which is leading the consortium.

According to the project partners, this represents the world’s first commercial application of hybrid SPAR-type floater technology.

Offshore construction on the Goto floating wind farm started in October 2022, when the first floating foundation was transported from the Fukue Port to the project site offshore Kabashima.

The Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC consortium was selected as the winner of Japan’s first offshore wind auction since the Renewable Sea Area Utilization Law came into effect in April 2019, and the wind farm is the first facility of its kind to be certified by Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism under the law.

On 5 January, the consortium noted that many local companies participated in the construction of the project and that local companies are also expected to be involved in the wind farm’s operations and maintenance (O&M).

“In keeping with the principle of local energy production for local consumption, the electricity generated will be supplied preferentially to local retail electricity providers”, Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC stated.

According to information about the project released earlier, the Goto floating wind farm will deliver electricity to the grid at a price of JPY 36 per kWh (EUR 0.20/kWh) until its scheduled end-of-life date in December 2043.

