Nexans to Supply Cable Accessories for East Anglia Three Offshore Wind Farm

Contracts & Tenders
December 18, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

ScottishPower Renewables has selected Nexans as the supplier of 66 kV accessories for the East Anglia Three offshore wind project in the UK.

Under the contract, Nexans will deliver T-connectors, bushings, junction boxes and cable lugs, and pre-terminated power cables, which the company says are all field-proven and engineered to deliver reliable electrical continuity from the wind turbine nacelle through to the offshore platform.

The 1.4 GW East Anglia Three is located at a site 69 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk, where construction started in April this year.

Seaway7 signed a contract with ScottishPower Renewables for the transport and installation of foundations and inter-array cables in June 2023, and a few months later, the company contracted Hellenic Cables for the supply of inter-array cables.

NKT, which is supplying and installing the export cable for the project under a turnkey contract secured in 2022, started working on East Anglia Three in June this year, and pulled the first export cable section ashore at Bawdsey in Suffolk in July.

The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm will comprise 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines and is scheduled to enter initial operation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

