Back to overview

Clarksons to Support RWE’s Vanguard West, Vanguard East from ABP’s New Lowestoft Facility

Contracts & Tenders
March 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Clarksons Port Services has signed an agreement with RWE and Associated British Ports (ABP) for RWE’s Vanguard West and Vanguard East offshore wind projects in the UK.

Photo source: Clarksons Port Services

Under the agreement, the company will support the construction of the two offshore wind farms from the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF), where Clarksons will lease and operate a facility on behalf of RWE.

ABP officially opened the new port facility in January 2025, after investing GBP 35 million (around EUR 40 million) in the port infrastructure. The facility features deep-water berths, modern utilities and future-proofed infrastructure to support shore power and alternative fuels, according to the port operator.

RWE secured Contracts for Difference (CfDs) for the two offshore wind farms in January this year, when the UK government awarded 8.4 GW of offshore wind capacity in the seventh CfD round (AR7).

Related Article

Following the CfD award, the developer announced that the company had signed an agreement with KKR, under which the global investor would acquire a 50 per cent stake in each of the Norfolk Vanguard projects, and that it expected to make a final investment decision (FID) this summer.

Located 50 to 80 kilometres off the coast of Norfolk, the two offshore wind farms will have a total installed capacity of 2,760 MW, and are planned to be commissioned in 2029 (Norfolk Vanguard West) and 2030 (Norfolk Vanguard East).

Once operational, the projects will be able to generate enough electricity to power around 3 million UK homes, according to RWE.

Related Article

Related News