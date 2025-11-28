Back to overview

Vessel Traffic Survey to Soon Start at Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm Site

November 28, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

A vessel traffic survey is scheduled to start in the coming days at the Bowdun offshore wind farm site in Scotland.

Source: Thistle Wind Partners (TWP)

The survey is due to commence on 1 December and is expected to be completed by 15 December, depending on weather conditions, according to a Notice to Mariners issued recently by the developer Thistle Wind Partners (TWP).

The survey will be carried out using the vessel KMS Karelle, and will involve the collection of data on detected vessels and marine users through the use of onboard radar, AIS and visual survey methods.

The 1 GW Bowdun is a fixed-bottom offshore wind project proposed to be built off the Aberdeenshire coast, approximately 44 kilometres off Stonehaven.

The construction is planned to begin in 2031.

Project development started in January 2022 after the joint venture of Qair, Belgium’s DEME Concessions, and Aspiravi International (Thistle Wind Partners) won seabed lease options for the 1 GW Bowdun and the 1 GW Ayre floating wind projects in the ScotWind leasing round.

At the beginning of this month, the partners announced that Qair acquired full ownership of the Ayre floating wind project and that DEME Concessions and Aspiravi became Bodwun’s sole owners, with all partners remaining active in the TWP joint venture.

