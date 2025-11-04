TWP
Qair Takes Full Control of Ayre Floating Wind while Bowdun Shifts to DEME and Aspiravi

Business & Finance
November 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

French Qair has acquired full ownership of the 1 GW Ayre floating wind project and exited the 1 GW Bowdun offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP), a joint venture of Qair, Belgium’s DEME Concessions, and Aspiravi International, developed the two offshore wind projects. Under a revised arrangement, DEME Concessions and Aspiravi will step away from Ayre, while Qair has exited Bodwun, leaving DEME Concessions and Aspiravi as Bodwun’s sole owners.

According to the companies, all partners remain active in TWP. The joint venture started developing its projects in January 2022 after winning seabed lease options from Crown Estate Scotland.

The Ayre floating offshore wind farm, located to the east of Orkney and northeast of Caithness, will contribute 1 GW of renewable energy to the national grid, enough to power more than 1.2 million households.

Construction is expected to commence in 2030. In August, TWP submitted an onshore planning application to the Highland Council for the Ayre floating wind project.

The Bowdun offshore wind farm will feature fixed-bottom turbines installed off the Aberdeenshire coast, approximately 44 kilometres off Stonehaven.

The construction is planned to begin in 2031.

Bowdun recently launched an initiative to unlock a GBP 1 billion offshore wind opportunity for Scottish oil and gas supply chain companies to diversify into renewables.

The programme will bring suppliers into the process years earlier than usual, helping them prepare investment cases, build capability and, ultimately, win work, according to Bowdun.

