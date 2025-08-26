Ayre onshore application TWP
Onshore Plans for TWP’s Ayre Floating Wind Farm Submitted

Project Updates
August 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) has submitted an onshore planning application to the Highland Council for the 1 GW Ayre floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Highland Council’s consultation on the application opens on 29 August, and representations can be made up until 28 September.

The project milestone follows the completion of a comprehensive optioneering exercise considering environmental constraints, as well as public consultations and engagement with local communities and stakeholders in Caithness.

“We are deeply committed to supporting the rural communities near landfall and, just last month, launched a new community donations scheme to support local groups impacted by onshore infrastructure. This is about creating a lasting, positive legacy for Caithness, Orkney and Scotland’s energy future,” said Ewan Walker, Ayre Project Director.

TWP, a consortium of Qair, DEME, and Aspiravi, submitted the offshore scoping report to Scotland’s Marine Directorate for the 1 GW floating wind farm in July 2024.

Ayre is planned to be built in two separate phases off the coast of Orkney.

In addition to the floating wind farm, TWP is also developing the 1 GW fixed-bottom Bowdun offshore wind farm in Scotland. Both projects are planned to be fully commissioned in 2033.

