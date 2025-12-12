Back to overview

Qair Files for Offshore Consent for Ayre Floating Wind Farm

December 12, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ayre Offshore Wind Farm Limited, the project company behind the 1 GW Ayre floating wind farm proposed to be built in Scotland, has applied for offshore consent with Marine Scotland.

Image source: Ayre Offshore Wind Farm Offshore EIA Report, Planning Statement

According to documentation available on Marine Scotland’s website, the developer submitted the offshore application on 27 November. As announced at the beginning of last month, Qair, a joint venture partner in Thistle Wind Partners (TWP), acquired full ownership of the project, with TWP remaining the development company for the project owner.

The offshore application seeks consent for a floating wind farm that would comprise up to 67 wind turbines and have an installed capacity of approximately 1,008 MW.

TWP submitted an onshore planning application to the Highland Council for the 1 GW Ayre floating wind farm earlier this year.

The 1 GW floating wind farm is one of the projects selected in Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind offshore wind auction in 2022.

Thistle Wind Partners has also moved forward with the other ScotWind project developed by the joint venture, the 1 GW fixed-bottom offshore wind farm Bowdun, having recently submitted an application for onshore planning permission.

Both projects are planned to be fully commissioned in 2033.

