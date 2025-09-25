Bowdun supply chain
Bowdun Offers GBP 1 Billion Supply Chain Opportunity to Scottish Oil & Gas Firms

Business & Finance
September 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Bowdun, a 1 GW offshore wind farm being developed by Thistle Wind Partners (TWP), has launched an initiative to unlock a GBP 1 billion (approximately EUR 1.1 billion) offshore wind opportunity for Scottish oil and gas supply chain companies to diversify into renewables.

Bowdun supply chain
Source: Thistle Wind Partners

Bowdun will work with its partner DEME Offshore to pre-qualify firms as suppliers, with 60 companies currently involved in the Supply Chain Pathways Programme scheme.

These companies will then be able to compete for work not only on Bowdun but also on other DEME Offshore projects in the UK and internationally.

The programme will bring suppliers into the process years earlier than usual, helping them prepare investment cases, build capability and, ultimately, win work, according to Bowdun.

Bowdun and its partners are seeking to align these suppliers with project requirements, including transport and installation, and other balance of plant components.

Linking local firms with a major international contractor at an early stage will allow companies to bid for work with confidence, and overcome traditional barriers to entry,” said Gavin MacKay, Bowdun Supply Chain Manager.

“Many firms already have the skills to deliver offshore wind projects but haven’t yet secured that crucial first contract. The Supply Chain Pathways Programme is about giving them that first step and grow into long-term players in ScotWind and beyond.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Offshore wind provides a once in a generation opportunity to grow Scotland’s economy and support thousands of high-quality jobs, which is why the Scottish Government has committed up to £500 million over five years to grow our country’s supply chain.”

“Developers have committed to invest an average of £1.5bn per project across the 20 ScotWind projects, and we expect to see that honoured.”

TWP, a consortium of DEME, Qair, and Aspiravi, started developing its projects in January 2022 after winning seabed lease options from Crown Estate Scotland.

The 1 GW Bowdun is a fixed-bottom project planned to be built off the coast of Aberdeen. In addition to Bowdun, the company is also developing Ayre, a 1 GW floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Orkney.

Recently, the developer selected OWC and Empire Engineering to provide owner’s engineering services for the two projects.

