Back to overview

Onshore Planning Application Submitted for 1 GW Scottish Offshore Wind Project

Project Updates
December 12, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) has applied for planning permission in principle for the onshore infrastructure of the 1 GW Bowdun offshore wind project with Aberdeenshire Council.

The application covers the elements from the landfall point near Benholm, underground cable corridor, onshore substation, and proposed connection to the planned Hurlie substation at Fetteresso Forest, where the electricity produced by the offshore wind farm enters the National Grid.

TWP submitted the application after the completion of an optioneering exercise, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and public consultations and engagement with local communities and stakeholders in North East Scotland.

The developer, a joint venture between Qair, DEME Concessions and Aspiravi, plans to file an application for the offshore part of the project, proposed to be built 44 kilometres off Stonehaven in North East Scotland, in 2026.

Related Article

The construction of the Bowdun offshore wind farm, one of the ScotWind projects, is planned to begin in 2031.

The TWP joint venture recently reshuffled the project ownership for the Bowdun and 1 GW Ayre floating wind project among the joint venture partners.

In November, TWP announced that under a revised arrangement, DEME Concessions and Aspiravi will step away from Ayre and Qair will take full ownership of the floating project, while for Bodwun, DEME Concessions and Aspiravi will be the sole owners with Qair exiting the fixed-bottom project.

According to the companies, all partners remain active in TWP.

Related Article

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News