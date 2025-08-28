NKT BorWin5
Back to overview

NKT Installs Power Cables at TenneT’s BorWin5 Offshore Grid Connection

Grid Connection
August 28, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Denmark’s NKT has finalised the installation of a 320 kV high-voltage DC (HVDC) power cable system at the 900 MW BorWin5 offshore grid connection in Germany.

The pull-in work to the offshore platform was carried out by the company’s NKT Victoria vessel.

NKT was responsible for the delivery and installation of 230 kilometres of 320 kV HVDC power cables under a contract signed with the Dutch/German offshore transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT in 2020.

The 900 MW BorWin5 offshore grid connection has a total length of 230 kilometres. The starting point is the converter platform BorWin epsilon, which was installed by Allseas in the German North Sea in May 2025.

Related Article

There, the three-phase current generated by the He Dreiht offshore wind farm will be converted into direct current and transported to the mainland with an approximately 120-kilometre-long sea cable.

From the landfall in Hilgenriedesiel, the electricity will be transmitted along 110 kilometres of underground cable to the future converter station Garrel/Ost in the Cloppenburg area.

BorWin epsilon is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2025.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles