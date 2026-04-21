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IQIP’s EQ-Piling Set for First Offshore Monopile Installation at EnBW’s Dreekant

Innovation
April 21, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

IQIP, in partnership with EnBW and Vattenfall, is preparing to carry out the first full-scale offshore installation of its EQ-Piling technology at the Dreekant offshore wind farm site in German waters.

Photo source: IQIP

The demonstration monopile will be installed by DEME using its installation vessel Orion. The offshore campaign is expected to take place in the coming month, pending final permits.

The installation marks a key step toward commercialising EQ-Piling, IQIP says, following earlier inshore testing at Maasvlakte 2 in Rotterdam.

According to IQIP, its new installation method builds on decades of experience with conventional impact hammers and noise reduction methods, but uses a different approach, which involves lifting a large water-filled tank, holding up to 1,700 tonnes of seawater, with hydraulic cylinders and then releasing it from a set height. The falling tank hits buffer cylinders that transfer the force to the monopile while stretching the impact over a longer period, around 15 to 20 times longer than traditional piling, resulting in a smoother energy transfer and significantly lower noise levels.

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EnBW is enabling the full-scale trial at its Dreekant project site as part of its efforts to support new foundation technologies, IQIP said on 21 April. Vattenfall, also a consortium partner in the EQ-Piling demonstration project, will gain access to data from the installation to assess the system for future projects.

According to the partners, the offshore demonstration will validate whether EQ-Piling can meet industry requirements for installation accuracy, noise limits and efficiency, while offering a scalable, lower-impact alternative to conventional piling methods.

Following the trial, the technology is expected to be ready for deployment in upcoming offshore wind projects.

EnBW secured the rights to develop the 1 GW Dreekant offshore wind farm in the N-12.3 area, located 120 kilometres northwest of Heligoland, in June 2024.

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The developer plans to submit an approval application in 2027, with the final investment decision (FID) expected to be made in 2029. The wind farm is planned to go online in 2032.

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