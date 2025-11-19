Back to overview

Shell Buys Offshore Wind Power for New Electrolyser Plant in Germany

November 19, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Shell has signed a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Nordsee One GmbH, a joint venture between Northland Power (85 per cent) and RWE (15 per cent), for the Nordsee One offshore wind farm in Germany.

Under the PPA, which will take effect from June 2027, Shell will offtake approximately one-third of the annual output of the 332 MW offshore wind farm to supply electricity to the REFHYNE 2 hydrogen electrolyser.

The 100 MW electrolyser, which is currently under construction at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland, will produce green hydrogen that will decarbonise energy products produced at the facility and used across Europe, according to the offshore wind farm owners.

“Through this renewable power agreement, we are bringing together our advanced trading capabilities and our Low Carbon Solutions expertise to decarbonise Shell’s operations and customer products with pioneering renewable hydrogen technology. This is an exciting milestone in progressing the REFHYNE 2 project and showcases Shell’s strategy of delivering more value with less emissions”, said Andy Beard, President for Hydrogen, Shell.

Till Frohloff, Managing Director of Nordsee One GmbH, said: “This corporate PPA for carbon free electricity will deliver steady economic and environmental value for all its partners and show the potential for offshore wind to support the decarbonisation of the German industry.”

Nordsee One, located north of the German island of Juist, entered into commercial operation in December 2017.

The 332 MW offshore wind farm comprises 54 Senvion 6.2M126 turbines with a nominal output of 6.15 MW.

